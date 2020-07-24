Many schools across Michigan are struggling to secure the resources needed to return to school in the fall.
“We have to keep focused on keeping everybody safe,” Doug Pratt said.
The Michigan Education Association, the third largest education association in the U.S., is dissecting the CDC’s updated guidelines for schools returning to the classroom in the fall.
“The reasons they lay out for the importance of in-person learning are valid, but they can’t outweigh the safety considerations,” said Pratt with the MEA.
The guidelines commit to in-person instruction, saying closures are harmful for students who rely on schools for nutrition or physical activity or social engagement.
Guidelines cite COVID-19’s impact on children are considered low-risk but Pratt says there’s a bigger picture that needs addressing.
“School employees, teachers, and support staffs as well as those student’s families back home, they could be carrying and transmitting that illness back that they picked up at school to somebody else,” he said.
Pratt says there’s one major hurdle when it comes to sending your kids back to school safely and it comes with a major price tag that has yet to be fulfilled.
“What we’re hearing in a lot of places is they'll do the requirements, but they don't have the resources, typically the money to do what is strongly recommended,” Pratt said.
He adds school plans ultimately depends on the state of the virus in Michigan.
“If we’re not in a place as a state where it’s safe to return to school, we can’t do that,” he said.
