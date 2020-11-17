A statewide survey of more than 4,700 Michigan educators turned up a widespread feeling of fear and dread concerning COVID-19’s impact on public education.
The Michigan Education Association (MEA) released the results of the survey on the heels of a Sunday order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that adds new education restrictions starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and continuing for three weeks.
The MEA survey found that 84 percent of participants were concerned about a full return to in-person learning, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan.
Of those, 72 percent say they’re concerned about their safety, 71 percent are worried about their student’s safety, and 66 percent are anxious for their colleague’s safety.
“Educators have made it clear they want and need further steps to be taken by state government, local school districts, to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases,” said MEA President Paula Herbart.
An analysis of Michigan Educators on School Reopening found 91 percent of educators returning to in-person learning say employees are wearing masks, and 78 percent say students are wearing face coverings. But only 18 percent say students are following social distancing guidelines.
With nearly 75 percent of educators in full virtual learning or hybrid, more than 66 percent say it’s unlikely their district will be ready for in-person learning in January, as some districts are planning.
Forty-seven percent of educators say their concerns have not been addressed in their school district’s reopening plan.
“First and foremost, Michigan’s public-school employees are concerned about the safety of reopening for in-person learning, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike statewide,” Herbart said.
A state list updated on Monday shows 250 outbreaks associated with schools, most of them at high schools, colleges, or universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.