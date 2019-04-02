Measles cases in Michigan continue to rise, bringing the total to its highest point since 1991.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed four more cases in Oakland County, bringing the total there to 33. In nearby Wayne County one case has been confirmed.
On Tuesday afternoon parents in the Genesee County city of Davison were warned of a possible case in a local elementary school, but MDHHS said that case has not been confirmed.
MDHHS is reporting that there have been 387 cases of the vaccine preventable disease confirmed so far in 15 states.
MDHHS is working closely with county health officials to identify potential exposure sites including a handful just this week.
The full list of places where exposure may have occurred in Oakland County is available at Oakgov.com/health.
In addition to those sites, Siple Elementary in Davison is taking precautions by deep cleaning the facilities to prevent further spread of the illness.
The Centers for Disease control traced this year’s outbreak to largely unvaccinated Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey where travelers brought the virus back from Israel.
The first case reported in Michigan reported on March 13th this year was attributed to someone exposed by one of those travelers.
The last large outbreak of measles in Michigan in was in 1991 when there were 65 cases of the illness reported.
Measles is highly contagious but vaccination within 72 hours of exposure can prevent the illness.
MDHHS recommends high risk individuals, including those who are immune-compromised, anyone who has not been vaccinated and pregnant women receive the vaccine.
Even after an infected person has left a location the virus can live in the air for up to two hours, leaving those at high risk vulnerable to infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control the symptoms of measles can begin anywhere from seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later.
Symptoms include a fever that can spike up to 104 degrees, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a tell-tale rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body within a few days.
For more information on the current outbreak, go to Michigan.gov/MeaslesOutbreak.
