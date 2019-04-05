The number of measles cases in Oakland County continues to climb.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed five more cases, bringing the number in Oakland County to 38.
Wayne County has one confirmed case.
A list of possible exposure sites for the latest cases will be updated here along with the full list of previously known locations.
OCHD will hold a special measles vaccination clinic Saturday, April 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield in an effort to combat the outbreak.
An unrelated case of measles was confirmed in Indiana, but there are three possible exposure sites in Sturgis, Michigan, including Holy Angels Catholic Church, San Miguel Grocery and the Walmart SuperCenter at 1500 S. Centerville Road.
Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine preventable illness with symptoms that include high fever, cough, runny nose and a tell-tale rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
MDHHS reports that even though exposed, the vaccine is effective against the illness within 72 hours.
The virus can live for up to two hours in areas where an infected person was present. Symptoms can begin as early as seven days after exposure and up to 21 days afterward.
The health department recommends anyone who is unsure of immunity to measles, pregnant or immune compromised talk with their healthcare provider about getting a vaccination against the disease to help curb its spread.
This year's outbreak has seen 387 cases of measles in 15 states and in Michigan the highest number of cases in nearly three decades.
