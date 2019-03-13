Measles has been confirmed in a traveler visiting Oakland County from Israel, who also stayed in New York.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division are warning that people may have been exposed at several businesses between March 6th and 13th.
A handful of locations, mostly in Southfield and Oak Park have been identified as places where people may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.
- Lincoln Liquor & Rx at 25901 Coolidge Highway in Oak Park
- Jerusalem Pizza at 26025 Greenfield Road in Southfield
- One Stop Kosher Market at 25155 Greenfield Road in Southfield
- Ahavas Olam Torah Center at 15620 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield
- Congregation Yagdil Torah at 17100 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield
- Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit at 24600 Greenfield Road in Oak Park
- Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit at 15230 Lincoln Street in Oak Park
MDHHS stated there may also be other locations, and as they are identified they will be added to the list.
Anyone who may have been exposed can receive a vaccination, which is effective within 72 hours.
Those who are unsure of whether they are immune or have received a vaccination in the past should contact their healthcare provider.
Those at high risk of contracting measles are people who have weakened immune systems and women who are pregnant.
“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Medical Director for the Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”
Symptoms of measles can appear up to 21 days after exposure and include high fever, cough runny nose, and a raised red rash that starts on the face.
Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed can learn more by contacting MDHHS or the local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.