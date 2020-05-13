The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced several new initiatives on Wednesday, May 13 aimed at helping support the COVID-19 recovery efforts of small businesses throughout the state.
The initiatives include the MI Local Biz Community Crowdfunding Program (which pairs crowdfunding efforts with a financial match from the MEDC), an expansion of the Match on Main program (which provides grants to local units of government, downtown development authorities, or other downtown management organizations), and a new website offering resources, strategies and assets for downtowns as they plan their re-openings.
“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are a vital part of the state’s economy, and we are deploying every resource possible to support the recovery efforts of these businesses, while providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts,” MEDC CEO Mark Burton said. “The expansion of these programs will help Michigan’s small businesses, especially retail stores and those that provide in-person services to our residents, as they work to recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”
