Mental Health Medicaid waiver

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services may now allow for states to pursue Medicaid reimbursements for short-term inpatient treatment in mental health facilities despite a decades-old exclusion, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced.

 Shutterstock via CNN

Michigan officials say more than 270,000 enrollees in the state's Medicaid expansion program may have to meet work or related requirements to keep qualifying for their government insurance coverage.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has begun sending notification letters to beneficiaries. They comprise 42% of the 650,000 lower-income adults benefiting from expanded coverage.

Starting in January, abled-bodied adults ages 19 through 61 who want to maintain their benefit will have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month. They can qualify through work or other ways.

The requirement was enacted in 2018 by the Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder.

Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon says the agency is "doing everything in our power" to people can comply with a "complex and demanding statute."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.