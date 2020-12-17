The Association of Medical Colleges is revealing data aptly being called the “Fauci effect.”
“Nationally, applications were up about 18 percent year over year,” said Chris Austin, the director of admissions for Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine. “That is a big jump nationally. Normally, you might only see a 1 to 2 percent jump nationally in applications."
CMU's College of Medicine ended up with about a 15 percent increase in applications, Austin said.
Though impressive, Austin said it’s not completely unique to CMU’s College of Medicine. But still, the increase of applications generally is still pretty exciting.
“This year is actually our second-highest total ever,” Austin said.
Only to 2019’s pool of applicants, the dash to medical school is reminding Austin of another historical moment in time for the U.S.
“I liken that to what we saw after 9/11 where we saw an increase in the number of people joining the military,” Austin said.
He said medical leadership during the pandemic could be part of the reason many medical schools are seeing a rise in applicants.
“I think it’s easy to point to the pandemic,” Austin said. “This pandemic has affected their community, affected them personally and this has motivated them to want to be part of the solution to this.”
While more applicants may increase competition in an already ruthless field, Austin suggests it’ll benefit everybody.
“I want to see a big pool,” Austin said. “The more applicants we have to choose from, the more qualified applicants we can bring into our class and it’s better for everybody involved with the College of Medicine.”
