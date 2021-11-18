Michigan is seeing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases one week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as healthcare workers continue to treat patients at overcrowded hospitals.
The state released the latest data with an average of more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday and Wednesday alone. There were also 242 new deaths.
"It's over 20 percent in the last week or so. We've really had a jump," said Catherine Bodnar, medical director of the Midland Department of Public Health.
Bodnar said there has been an increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Midland County.
Michigan is leading the nation in the rate of new cases but so far, no new state mandates have been announced. Bodnar has a theory as to why that is.
"We know so much more then we did when the pandemic first started, and people know what to do. We have mitigation measures that work pretty well. We have vaccines that work pretty well," Bodnar said.
As of now, Bodnar doesn't expect to see new COVID-19 mitigation measures on the horizon.
"I'm not aware of anybody putting on additional restrictions. I do think the thing that would drive that would be the status of our hospital systems. And if the hospitals really get in trouble you know, I can't tell you that there wouldn't be anything else," Bodnar said.
In the meantime, Bodnar wants everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Along with social distancing, masking indoors in public places, washing hands, and being outdoors as much as possible.
"Our community in general has found safe things to do during the pandemic. And right now, more than ever is the time to do the safe things," Bodnar said.
