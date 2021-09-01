Physicians and nurses from 21 hospital systems across Michigan are urging Michiganders to get vaccinated before it’s too late.
Medical leaders are warning residents the increase of COVID-19 cases could turn into a fourth wave.
“Chief medical officers and chief nursing officers across the state are coming together because we cannot stand to see any more preventable deaths,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, chief clinical officer at Trinity Health Michigan. “Vaccination is proving to be our best path out of the pandemic, and now have a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine that can prevent serious illness and death. As leaders of healthcare teams that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, we are asking that Michigan residents get vaccinated to stop putting patients, health care workers and their neighbors at risk.”
Across the United States, 99 percent of people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. According to medical experts, these deaths are preventable, put vulnerable populations at risk and continue to put strain on local businesses and economies.
"Thousands of nurses across the state, working inside emergency rooms to intensive care units, are being called on once again to care for rising numbers of COVID-infected patients,” said Barbara Rossmann, chief nursing officer at Henry Ford Health System. “Stopping this surge is within our control, which is why we’re coming together to urge unvaccinated Michiganders to get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe, and it is effective.”
More than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized. Hospital staff are currently straining to care for COVID-19 infections in addition to a high volume of emergency care, surgeries, rehab and other cases.
To locate a vaccination site, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
