Bay City’s first medical marijuana center is open for business.
The Skymint store is owned by Lansing based Green Peak Innovations. It’s the first of 30 stores planned to open across the state.
“It’s awesome! We’re so excited! So grand opening day today, we worked really late last night. The turnout has been really great,” said Summer Ransom, president of retail for Skymint.
Skymint opened on July 10 and has been receiving customers from several miles away.
“We had a couple of people here drive all the way from Traverse City when they heard about us coming. So that’s pretty exciting to hear that people are willing to drive that far. I didn’t know that that was going to be the case, so yeah it’s better than expected actually,” Ransom said.
The Bay City Skymint location is the first to open in Michigan.
“Bay City is a very accepting community of medical marijuana shops, so we definitely wanted to be here. I was born and raised in Flint so I’m pretty familiar with the area and we’re all local so yeah, Bay City just felt really right for us,” Ransom said.
Those with medical marijuana cards will be able to purchase flower, vape, concentrates, edibles, and many other marijuana products.
Ransom is hoping Skymint will become a household name for all those who use medical marijuana.
“I’m just excited to grow. We’re trying to get to thirty stores in Michigan and then eventually go national,” Ransom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.