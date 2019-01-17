Local medical marijuana facilities are temporarily back open in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan has allowed unlicensed medical marijuana facilities to reopen and purchase medicine from unlicensed growers temporarily.
“They’re giving us a chance, you know what I mean, and that’s all anybody can really ask for, is the chance to keep going,” said Joshua Timruck, a manager at a local facility.
On Thursday, Timruck returned to work after closing three weeks ago.
“It actually gives us enough time to go ahead and finish clearing out any of our inventory so that we can go and upgrade to the new product that the state require that we have for everybody,” Timruck said.
In order for facilities to temporarily reopen, the state requires them to follow the following guidelines:
- The facility be in a municipality with an authorized ordinance
- The facility has applied for a license no later than Feb of last year
- The facility notified the state of any adverse reaction to a marijuana product sold of transferred within one business day
Not only does this decision by the state give facilities more time to get their license, it also allow patients to continue receiving the medicine they need.
Residents are grateful for the decision by the state.
“They are allowing people to get fully licensed, so it’s a great situation, I mean we happy,” said Richard Townsend, Saginaw Township resident.
