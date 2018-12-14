The old Saginaw flea market on Sheridan Avenue will not be empty for much longer.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed the 70,000 square foot building will be turned into a medical marijuana facility.
It is the first of its kind in Spaulding Township.
Many have speculated about what the business might be thanks to a newly installed fence around the property. But those questions have been answered.
Federspiel said the new site will operate as a provisioning and processing center and could be open by next spring.
