The old Saginaw flea market on Sheridan Avenue will not be empty for much longer.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed the 70,000 square foot building will be turned into a medical marijuana facility.

It is the first of its kind in Spaulding Township.

Many have speculated about what the business might be thanks to a newly installed fence around the property. But those questions have been answered.

Federspiel said the new site will operate as a provisioning and processing center and could be open by next spring.

