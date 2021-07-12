The license of a medical marijuana processor facility in Bay City has been revoked after health and safety concerns.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a formal complaint and suspended the license of 3843 Euclid, LLC after it was determined that emergency action was required. The MRA entered the order based on allegations that employees contaminated pre-rolled marijuana products with human saliva.
Following an investigation, the MRA found video footage of an employee consuming food or edible marijuana products. Video footage also found an employee licking a spatula she used to stir a product before placing it back into the product.
Products were also not labeled or packaged properly, and photographs did not display all the products.
"It is imperative that our licensees follow the rules and laws while producing marijuana products,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “The MRA goes to great lengths to make sure that the marijuana product in the regulated industry meets established safety standards. Michigan’s marijuana laws and rules were established to provide safe sources of marijuana to Michigan residents, and it is important that we take action against those facilities that disregard the rules.”
According to state law, the MRA can suspend a license without notice or hearing upon determination hat the safety or health of patrons is jeopardized by the facility’s operation. A request for a hearing has to be submitted to the MRA within 21 days after service of the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.