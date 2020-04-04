As coronavirus continues to spread across the state, Mid-Michigan doctors say our region could be next in seeing a huge spike of cases.
"It is coming to less populated areas, especially rural areas," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease expert with Central Michigan University.
Haddad says residents in more rural communities need to be on high alert.
If an outbreak were to happen in a rural area, he says the consequences would be devastating.
"We do not have large medical centers," said Haddad. "When we fill those up and we have ore patients needing medical assistance, we will not be able to provide them medical assistance to patients."
Dr. Haddad says the reason why diseases like coronavirus spread so rapidly is because they can be transferred by droplets from coughing or sneezing.
He says those droplets don't just stick to surfaces, but can also linger in the air for several hours which is why he's warning individuals in rural areas to stay isolated and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.
"Curtail on our visits to the strict minimum required, be away from people we do not know, and number three, be careful for one's symptoms," said Haddad. "So, whenever symptoms occur, one needs to let their physicians know or their healthcare system."
