Legislation designed to ease Michigan's ability to parole medically frail inmates is nearing final approval.
The Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed bills that earlier cleared the House, meaning they will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.
The bills would enable some prisoners with severe and chronic physical or mental disabilities to finish their sentences at a medical facility rather than a prison, if approved by the parole board.
Lawmakers say the legislation would save the state money because the federal government covers a portion of Medicaid costs to treat inmates housed outside prison walls.
About 20 to 30 prisoners could be eligible for medical parole under the bills, but there are an additional 450 to 500 inmates who could become eligible in the future based on their chronic care needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.