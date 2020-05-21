It may look like a grocery store but it’s actually the Midland High School shelter.
Everything has been donated and plenty of people are volunteering here to help the residents who’ve been displaced by the horrible flooding.
They’re also helping to keep them safe during the pandemic.
“We certainly did not want to be a COVID breed center here,” said George Kikano, Dean of the College of Medicine at Central Michigan University.
Especially because many of the people staying at the Midland High School shelter are elderly and most lost everything to the floods.
“The amount of damage, social issues, mental issues and hardship you see in these people is unheard of,“ Kikano said.
Each of cot was donated by the National Guard and they’re all spaced out 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing.
That’s just the beginning of their safety precautions.
“Everyone was wearing masks and given hand sanitizer,” Nurse Practiction Ann Marie Wiggins said. “[We’re] taking temperatures several times during the day. Volunteers have just gone around with bleach and wipes, wiping door handles.
One of those volunteers is Misa Halphen, she just graduated from Midland High.
“It’s been crazy,” Halphen said. “Just the other day I was walking through these halls for the last time to turn in my stuff and get my cap and gown. The next day I come back here and everyone’s out here helping. It’s really crazy to see it all happened so fast.”
So fast that people fleeing the floods may have forgotten to bring their clothes, bedding or their medicine. But donations are through the roof and the CMU College of Medicine is helping patients who left their prescriptions back home.
They even have special rooms for families with pets.
