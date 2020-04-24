The FBI is investigating a medical office in Michigan in connection with a questionable treatment for coronavirus.
Authorities raided Allure Medical Spa in Shelby Township on Thursday, April 23.
Investigators wore protective gear to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
The business recently promoted that it is treating coronavirus patients who aren’t hospitalized using intravenous vitamin-C therapy.
“The investigation includes allegations that the clinic provided fraudulent treatments for COVID 19 and that the clinic did not observe proper protocols to protect patients and staff from the virus," said Mara Schneider with the FBI in Detroit.
The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.
No one has been taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.