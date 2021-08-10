Many residents of Flint's eastside face challenges when it comes to healthcare. The area has a large Hispanic population, with some that only speak Spanish.
Mildred Silva Zuccaro said language barriers play a huge role when it comes to getting them vaccinated.
“There is too many people on the eastside of flint that haven’t gotten their vaccine,” Zuccaro said. “Underserved community, you have the Spanish people who don’t have access to Spanish information.”
Prompting Zuccarro, who does outreach for Hamilton Community Health, and others to hit the ground running, bringing that information to them.
In just one day for about three hours, Flint organizations came together to knock on around 300 doors on the city's eastside to educate residents and encourage them to get vaccinated.
“I feel great about that, all the time we put in working around that area really worked,” Zuccaro said.
Working alongside Zuccaro is the Latinx community and technology center, Arab American Heritage Council and Flint Millennial Movement. The effort is paying off, with residents from the eastside following up to get vaccinated.
“We have people coming to get the vaccine at the Latinx they say they come with us because we went one day before to their house, gave a flyer and that’s how they found out we were doing vaccine,” Zuccaro said.
Ear, nose and throat doctor, Bobby Mukkamala is making a similar effort, setting up a vaccine table in Bucknam Alley at the 810-day celebration.
“I got my table, I got a piece of posterboard from office depot marked it up and grabbed ten doses from my office and here I am,” Mukkamala said.
According to Mukkamala, only about 30 percent of Flint residents are vaccinated, which is why he's now focusing his time here in the city.
“We’re just now starting to see our numbers go up and if we can protect ourselves vaccinate ourselves at a minimum sort of maintain that distancing and masking then we will have averted going down that road,” Mukkamala said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.