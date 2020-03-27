A medical staff member working for the Genesee County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The employee worked on March 16 and last worked on March 20.
Swanson said their screening process and sanitation protocol will continue to identify other pre-existing symptoms their staff, volunteers and vendors.
Swanson’s note to employees urges them to contact a healthcare worker if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.