The governor's plea of a shortage in medical supplies is echoed by healthcare workers across the state and the country.
"We need millions of masks and hundreds of thousands of gowns and gloves and the rest," said Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker.
States like Illinois and across the United States are running into shortages of personal protection equipment for those battling the coronavirus on the front lines here in Michigan.
Jamie Brown, president of the Michigan Nurses Association, said that she's beginning to see an increase in supply requests from medical workers.
"I'm getting reports all the time about shortages of personal protective equipment," said Brown.
Brown said not every medical facility in the state is running out of this stage, but she said they're doing their part to ration and take it day by day no matter what happens.
"Of course there's fear, but any day we walk into the hospital, we don't know what diseases we would be exposed to, to start with," said Brown. "So, yes, there's a little bit more fear now because we don't know exactly if the covid patients are positive or not."
Brown said things are changing at a rapid pace, but communication may be looking up as we learn more about the coronavirus.
"The second week has been going much better than the first week," said Brown. "Day-to-day, we're still making changes, but it's getting communicated out better."
As for equipment and medical supplies, she said rationing may not be enough due to the high amount of personal protection equipment needed per each patient.
"Just getting dressed to take care of the covid patients takes at least five minutes because you've got to gown, glove, put your mask on and have hand hygiene in between each of those steps."
