Meet Loki!
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has introduced its first-ever canine unit.
Loki, a two-year-old German Shepherd, is trained in tracking and narcotics detection. He will help the department track and arrests criminals, search for lost children, and find and seize illegal drugs.
He is teamed with Officer Paul Cairns. The two will attend three weeks of training before they hit the streets.
K9 Loki came to Mid-Michigan thanks to several groups helping out financially. They also got a Buddy Bag, which is filled with everything from bandages to splints to a pet oxygen mask.
