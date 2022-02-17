William Putman, 61, who was on the TLC show “Meet the Putman’s” has been issued misdemeanor assault charges, according to the Tuscola County Prosecutor.
A four-count misdemeanor complaint was authorized on Feb. 3 for Putman’s conduct on Aug. 11, 2021 in Indianfields Township. Putman allegedly assaulted two individuals at a construction site.
The offenses include four counts of assault or assault and battery. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 93 days and/or $500.
Putman’s arraignment is on March 3, 2022, at 10 a.m.
