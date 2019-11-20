The town hall meeting regarding Jim’s Market in Hemlock has been canceled.
The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21.
Residents in Richland Township were looking forward to going to the meeting to get answers as to why the grocery store isn’t open yet.
TV5 contacted the owner Jim McColgan to confirm the cancellation.
He said the meeting will be rescheduled shortly but could not give a date or time.
McColgan said they are moving ahead positively to get the store open and taking care of all issues.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
