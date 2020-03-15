Meijer announced that they will be suspending services in their stores in wake of the coronavirus.
The store said the meat counter and deli salads will not be available at the counter, but their team will prepare and package those items for sale in their self-refrigerated cases.
The store said they have no plans to close any of their stores.
They also said they are working hard to make sure customers have what they need.
