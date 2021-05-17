Meijer is allowing fully vaccinated individuals to shop without a face mask, as permitted under state and local law.
Non-vaccinated customers will still need to wear a mask while shopping, except when a medical condition prevents them from doing so, the company said.
Team members will still be required to wear face coverings for the time being.
