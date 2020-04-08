Meijer
Rex Larsen

Meijer announced its Easter store hours on Wednesday, April 8.

On Sunday, April 12, Meijer will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meijer Express fuel stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday, April 13, stores will return to the normal hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meijer said special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and special shopping hours for first responders and other essential workers will continue from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

