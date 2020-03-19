Meijer has announced it is changing store hours to allow team members to deep clean and restock shelves. It is also dedicating special hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, and essential service workers and its team members.
For the foreseeable future, the new store hours are:
• Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.
• Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.
• Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.
• Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.
“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”
Over the weekend the chain said the meat counter and deli salads would not be available at the counter. Click here for that.
