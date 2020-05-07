Meijer donates $10K to McLaren Bay Region Foundation

Two Meijer store directors in Bay County wanted to show their support during the COVID-19 fight.
Joseph Smith, director of the Hampton Township store, and Andy Picard, director of the Bay City store, presented a check of $10,000 to the McLaren Bay Medical Foundation to support the Emergency Response Fund.
“Meijer is focused on enriching lives in the communities we serve and the Bay City and Hampton Township Meijer stores are pleased to support the McLaren Bay Medical Foundation’s efforts to provide resources to support their essential frontline medical workers,” Smith said. “We share a commitment to our team members, customers, and communities in the fight against COVID-19.”
“We are so grateful for the generous donation from our community Meijer stores,” said McLaren Bay Medical Foundation director Lynn Weaver. “So far, our community has given over $50,000 to the Emergency Response Fund and fundraising efforts are still underway.”
Contributions will go directly to helping McLaren Bay Region caregivers and patients fight the virus, McLaren said.
Donations can also be made on McLaren’s website.
