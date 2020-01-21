Meijer is no longer offering a type 2 diabetes drug, and a cholesterol-lowering drug, for free.
The grocery chain announced it has discontinued Metformin and Atorvastatin from its Free Prescription Drug Program.
Since 2006, Meijer says its pharmacies have filled more than $650 million in free prescriptions. It says it will still offer “most commonly prescribed antibiotics, as well as prenatal vitamins, for no charge”.
CLICK HERE for more on Meijer’s free prescriptions.
Metformin is an oral diabetes medication that helps control blood sugar levels. Atorvastatin helps lower “bad” cholesterol and belongs to a group of drugs known as “statins”.
As part of a statement to TV5, Meijer said, "We have communicated this change to our patients and our pharmacists and technicians are prepared to assist our patients through this change."
