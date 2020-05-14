Meijer announced they’re extending regular store hours and dedicated hours for senior citizens, those with chronic health conditions and frontline workers.
In March, Meijer announced they would be closing overnight starting at 10 p.m. and reopening at 8 a.m.
Starting Friday, March 15, they’re extending their daily hours and closing overnight starting at midnight and re-opening at 6 a.m.
Meijer convenience stores will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. with pay-at-the-pump fuel available 24/7.
Dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens (ages 60 and older) and those with chronic health conditions will be Tuesday and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. with pharmacies opening at 7 a.m.
Shopping hours for frontline workers will be Mondays and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and pharmacies will also open at 7 a.m.
“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “As communities begin to re-open, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”
