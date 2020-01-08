Are you looking for a job?
Meijer is looking to fill 300 jobs for its new location in Bad Axe.
The store is located at Van Dyke Road and Pigeon Road.
The open positions include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving, and meat cutters.
Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills, the company said in a press release.
Employees are paid weekly and receive store discounts. Employees also receive paid parental leave, education reimbursement, and flexible scheduling.
You can apply online here.
