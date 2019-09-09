Meijer announced on Twitter Monday they will be asking customers not to open carry.
The tweet read:
The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe.
Last week multiple companies including WalMart, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS all asked customers not to open carry in their stores.
The changes to store policy comes after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas WalMart last month.
