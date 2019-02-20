Meijer is now a drop-off location for unused or expired prescription drugs.
The new Consumer Drug Take-Back Program is available at all Meijer stores throughout Michigan.
A secure in-store kiosk will help customers safely dispose of the drugs at no cost. The kiosks are found in the pharmacy areas.
“Meijer is thrilled to be one of the first in our industry to provide a secure and convenient prescription drug take-back program at all stores in the communities we serve,” said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. “The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program allows our customers to remove the risk of an unforeseen accident occurring with expired or unused medications, while enabling them to properly dispose prescription drugs and reducing the possibility of creating a public health hazard.”
During pharmacy hours customers can dispose of medications including opioids, controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications.
Meijer pharmacists will work in partnership with Inmar Rx Returns to properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis.
According to the DEA’s 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
