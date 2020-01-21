In an effort to reduce food waste at its stores, Meijer is expanding a program that stops food from being thrown away while giving customers a discount.
Meijer started a pilot program in 2019 at four stores in Metro-Detroit.
The program lets customers buy food nearing its sell-by date for up to 50-percent off using an app called Flashfood. Customers then pick up their orders at the store.
“In just a few months, we diverted thousands of pounds of food from landfills,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Fresh for Meijer.
Meijer estimates a decrease of about 10 percent in food waste at their stores involved in the pilot program.
They are expanding the program to all their stores. Rollout of the program starts in February and it will be available at all 246 stores by the end of 2020.
