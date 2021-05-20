Meijer will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase if they complete their COVID-19 vaccine process at any of the retailer’s stores.
The company is also offering a separate $10 coupon off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who got their vaccine doses with a different provider.
"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."
Those taking advantage of the offer will receive the coupon after their final vaccine shot at a Meijer store. Anyone who already got their vaccine shots can visit their local Meijer pharmacy with the vaccination card to receive the coupon.
Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-in vaccine program at all locations in late April. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Yay! Religious Discrimination!
