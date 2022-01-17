Meijer wants to save you a trip to the grocery store with free delivery for a limited time.
The retailer is offering free home delivery at all of its stores for orders of more than $35 starting until Jan. 29. Customers can shop online or through the Meijer app for grocery items, toys, beauty products and much more.
Customers can schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them. A personal shopper will hand-select the items according to the customer’s preferences, Meijer said.
