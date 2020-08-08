Meijer is offering teachers across Michigan a 15 percent discount on classroom essentials all season long.
The retailer said it wants to make it a little easier for teachers who are gearing up for back to school shopping.
The discount applies at all Meijer locations and has been extended through Monday, Sept. 28.
"We recognize that our teachers are faced with many uncertainties as they head into the 2020 school year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence anytime they are comfortable," said Brandon Pasch, director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. "We know that flexibility is more important than ever, and we hope that our annual summer-long 15 percent discount helps reduce their stress as they gather supplies for their classrooms and home offices."
The retailer said it expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest to take advantage of the discount.
The following items and more are available for the discount:
- Spiral notebooks
- Crayola
- Elmer’s glue
- Sharpies
- Post-It notes
- Planners
- Journals
- Memo boards
To get the discount, teachers must present a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service Desk. The coupon can only be used in-store and some restrictions apply. Although there are restrictions in place, stacking mPerks Rewards and discounts applies.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.