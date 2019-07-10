Meijer is making it a little easier for teachers in the Midwest by offering them a discount on classroom essentials.
Teachers in the Midwest can take advantage of the 15 percent discount starting now through Sept. 28.
“We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies, and we hope this offer will help,” said Brandon Pasch, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “Everyone deserves to enjoy their summer to the fullest, so our ‘all-summer-long’ offer was designed to allow teachers to save whenever is most convenient, and as many times as they like.”
According to the National Center of Education Statistics, 94 percent of public-school teachers say they spend their own money on notebooks, pens, and other supplies without reimbursement. Other experts estimate the average teacher spends more than $500 out of their pockets each year.
The retailer expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will be able to take advantage of the discount.
Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service Desk and will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used on purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon more than once by presenting ID each time they visit the store.
For more information, visit Meijer.com/seasonal/back-to-school.
