Meijer pharmacies have partnered with the state of Michigan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Midwest retailer has 120 pharmacies throughout the state. The company announced a text-based registration process for those who want to register to receive the vaccine.
“Our stores and pharmacies have played a very important role in supporting their communities during this difficult time,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are proud to be chosen by the State of Michigan as a partner to help administer these critical vaccines and we look forward to our expanded role in helping communities throughout the Midwest defeat this pandemic.”
Meijer has been selected by the state to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. Meijer will administer the first doses of the vaccine at a limited number of stores in Wayne County to patients 65 and older beginning the week of Jan. 18.
“The State of Michigan is proud to partner with Meijer to help distribute the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “One of the most important things all Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to you. Remember, it will take some time to distribute the vaccine to all Michiganders, so please be patient. And until we end the pandemic once and for all, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We will get through this together.”
As more doses become available, the company will expand vaccine administration to include more stores across the state.
If you want to register, text COVID to 75049 and you will receive a link to register. Or you can register here.
The link will include three questions to determine which phase the patient is in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.