Meijer has pledged to donate millions to United Way’s in Midwest Michigan. The United Way of Bay County is one of them.
Meijer announced they will support local United Way’s in their emergency service efforts by providing a $4 million gift to those falling within their Midwest footprint.
In a letter from Meijer to the United Way, they said, “the essential services you provide day after day offer hope, stability, and the building blocks for a good quality life for every member in our community. Today, the work you are doing is even more vital.”
The United Way of Bay County will receive a portion of this gift. It will allow them to provide services including emergency housing and assistance funds for food, rent, financial, and other needs to those affected.
The United Way of Bay County has also partnered with the Bay Area Community Foundation, Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Bay-Arenac ISD, Bay City Public Schools, Bay County, Bay County Health Department, Bay Future, Bay City Government, McLaren Bay region, and Michigan Sugar to establish a COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
According to the organization, the purpose of the fund is to gather contributions for rapid deployment to community-based organizations that are working on the frontlines to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken to control the outbreak, children are cared for, and emergency needs of the community are met.
“United Way of Bay County positions itself as a hub for human services, and is here for disaster and emergency situations, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to our everyday commitment to making an impact in our community. Our partnership with 211 should serve as a valuable tool during this time of need,” said United Way of Bay County CEO Marybeth Laisure.
“We, at 211, are here for our community no matter the day or time; always here to help those who just need one place to go to look for assistance or to even offer themselves as a volunteer,” said 211 Northeast Michigan Director Sarah Kile. “Our services never close and are free to the public by simply dialing 211.”
United Way of Bay County said they are working with 211 to coordinate those who are willing to help with needs in the community.
“It is amazing to see the positive in a situation like this. The generosity of Meijer and the other companies and individuals willing to volunteer or donate is heartwarming. Having a resource like 211 available and working so hard to connect those who are affected with many essential resources is a critical service. It really shows how we can live united to fight COVID-19. Together we will get through this,” said the United Way of Bay County’s Community Impact and Fund Development Director Nicole Luczak.
For more information, Bay County residents can call 888-636-4211 to contact 211 Northeast Michigan will all their human care needs. Residents can also dial 211 or text their zip code to TXT211.
