Meijer is voluntarily recalling Falls Creek infant and toddler hoodies due to possible choking hazard.
The affected products were sold in five different color styles:
- Navy with white and orange striped sleeves
- Teal with white and navy striped sleeves
- Gray with a football play graphic
- Olive green with a bear graphic
- Gray girl’s hoodie with ruffled trim
They will have one of three tracking numbers, “MAY 2018 17677,” “MAY 2018 17506,” or “AUGUST 2018 17932.”
It’s located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam.
Customers with questions about the recall should contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 or online at in the Product Recalls section of Meijer’s website.
