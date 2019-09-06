Meijer is reviewing its gun and ammunition policies after recent mass shootings.
The company said it has made several changes to policies regarding ammunition, including increasing the age of purchase.
Meijer said it is also evaluating its policies on ammunition offerings and customers carrying firearms into its stores.
While company officials continue to rework policies concerning firearms and ammunition, a spokesperson said the company will continue to listen to its customers and do what is needed to ensure they feel safe while shopping.
