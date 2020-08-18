As many students and families finalize back to school plans, shopping is looking different this year.
It’s back to school shopping season but in a pandemic, the needs of students, parents, and teachers are changing.
“We bought her more than one mask, we bought her a few masks and also no book bag because we’re not sure if she will need it,” said Amy Garza.
During school shopping at Meijer, Garza and her daughter Olivia are unsure what the new school year will look like.
“We know we’re going to do the two days, you know the hybrid learning, but we kind of think they’re just going to do it for a few weeks and they’re gonna end up sending everybody home,” Garza said.
Alex Ross, store director at Meijer in Burton, said parents are holding off on buying certain items until things are a little clearer.
“They’re kind of waiting for the school year to get into swing a little bit. Checking to see how some of the school districts really kind of map out their planning this year for learning,” Ross said.
Ross said they are fully stocked with everything a student would need to head back to school whether it be in person, virtual, or a combination of both.
Ross said this year certain things are getting more popular because of COVID-19.
“2020 is the year of the whiteboard. With the virtual increase in e-learning and zoom meeting and things like that, we are seeing whiteboards become very popular,” Ross said.
This back to school season teachers will get a discount PPE as well as school supplies.
Ross said teachers can now use their discount for things like masks and hand sanitizer.
Garza said navigating this new normal and new school year is tough, but she is ready for her daughter to head back to class.
“She needs it. She needs to go out and be social with other kids and other adults. She needs to get out of the house,” Garza said.
