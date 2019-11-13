Ahead of Thanksgiving, Meijer announced it is selling its turkeys for 33-cents per pound.
The sale only applies to Meijer-brand frozen turkeys and runs through Nov. 30.
There is a limit of one turkey per customer.
With this sale price, you could get a 16-pound turkey for about $5.30.
Meijer is selling its fresh turkeys for 99-cents per pound and Butterball turkeys at $1.99 per pound.
“Our pre-Thanksgiving tradition at Meijer is to offer our customers an incredibly low price on the centerpiece of their holiday meal, and this year is no different,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Fresh for Meijer. “We believe our annual deal on turkeys allow customers to maximize their spending and plan ahead, so all of the side dishes and family favorites that make each dinner unique and special fit into everyone’s budget.”
In addition, Meijer is also selling a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner for $49.99. That includes a 10 to 12-pound pre-baked Butterball turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls.
You can also buy a deluxe ham dinner for $49.99. That includes a seven to nine-pound ham, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls.
Both deluxe dinners can feed between eight to 10 people, Meijer said.
Customers must place their orders for those pre-made dinners by Nov. 26. Limited quantities are available.
