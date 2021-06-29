A recall has been issued for frozen shrimp sold at Meijer stores as they are potentially contaminated with salmonella.
The recalled shrimp is supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods and sold under multiple brand names including Meijer, 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro. The affected products were imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.
Customers who bought the listed products are urged to return them to the original store for a full refund. Meijer customers with any further questions can call 800-543-3704. Products without these codes are not affected by the recall. The FDA says there have been six reports of salmonella-related illness related to these shrimp distributions.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.