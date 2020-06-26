Meijer's new supercenter in Bad Axe will be opening its doors for business on July 9.
The 159,000 square-foot is located at 100 Pigeon Road, near the Pigeon Road and M-53 intersection.
Meijer said the superstore will have fresh grocery, bakery, meat, and deli counters as well as a garden center.
It will also feature pharmacy, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel departments.
The new store will follow state requirements for social distancing, according to Meijer.
Customers will find safety decals on the floor as well as protective plexiglass shields at every checkout.
Meijer said employees will get daily health screenings and temperature checks.
Customers are asked to wear masks.
