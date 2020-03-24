Meijer is temporarily suspending bottle returns in Michigan.
Due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer executive order, Meijer is suspending bottle and can returns.
Meijer is asking customers across their Midwest stores to not bring reusable bags unless they're using a self checkout.
The changes are to help team members stay safe, Meijer said.
