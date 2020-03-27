Meijer has announced it is temporarily suspending returns until April 16 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The grocery chain said the measure also includes recalls, exchanges, and deposit funds. However, to ensure the retailer can accept returns that expire during the timeframe, Meijer said it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.
Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. But the retailer said it will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer. The chain is just asking only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.
The Customer Service Desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union, and postal services.
