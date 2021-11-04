Meijer is seeking to make the return to in-person learning easier on teachers’ wallets by extending its 15 percent discount on classroom supplies through the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year, following a year of record spending by teachers who needed to fill their classroom supplies throughout the year with their own money.
“We understand the need for teachers to restock the essentials is especially great as they return to classroom learning and face the potential changes this year may bring,” said May Graceffa, director of back-to-school merchandising for Meijer. “Our goal is to help teachers in communities across the Midwest shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies.”
According to AdoptAClassroom.org, the average teacher spent an estimated $750 of their own money on school supplies while 30 percent of teachers spent $1,000 or more. Additionally, 95 percent of teachers said their classroom supply budget will not be enough to meet their students’ needs this year.
According to Meijer, teachers receive the discount in the form of a paper coupon whenever they present their current school ID at the customer service desk at all Meijer stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can also receive a new coupon each time they shop and can stack their MPerks rewards on top of the 15 percent discount.
“Flexibility is more important than ever as teachers consider the number of supplies required for the new school year, so helping reduce stress on their pocketbooks any time their classrooms run low on essential items is top of mind for us,” Graceffa said.
For more information, visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.